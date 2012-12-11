Sister Sin: Now And Forever

Like a fly stuck in amber, Sister Sin are caught in the past. Their fourth album is another fully realised tribute to the 80s when metal was metal, grunge was an abstract notion and bands like Judas Priest and Mötley Crüe were filling arenas from Long Island to Long Beach.

Given the sound and feel on Now And Forever, both of those bands must have been on heavy rotation in the bedrooms of Sister Sin’s fledgling members dotted throughout the suburbs of Gothenburg. And while they could make the most glorious covers band, there’s no denying the rattle and hum of their own material, especially when brought to life by Cameron Webb’s (Motörhead, Danzig) hefty mix.

Admittedly, Shades Of Black is Crüe’s Too Young To Fall In Love in all but name, and elements of Judas Priest’s Screaming For Vengeance are all over the album, but if you can shrug off the very obvious musical nods, songs like Hang ’Em High, Fight Song and Running Low are pure, air-punching pleasure.