Sirenia’s Riddles, Ruins & Revelations: symphonic metal collides with 80s synthpop

Ever wondered what symphonic metal would sound like immersed in 80s synthpop? Sirenia’s 10th effort is a delightful convergence of the two, merging lofty medieval tales with contagious riffs. Into Infinity blends their signature operatics with racing electronics like a match made in retro-metal nirvana. We Come To Ruins pulls out nostalgic vibes, like Epica taking over your local videogame arcade. Any 80s endeavour demands an acoustic turn like Downwards Spiral, then the only stereotype left is the singalong floor-filler Voyage Voyage, channelling a meeting of Pet Shop Boys and Nightwish. This new era is a risk well worth taking.