For melodic rock fans of a certain age Shy are remembered fondly for major label releases such as 1985’s Brave The Storm and Excess All Areas two years later, plus high-profile supports for the likes of Bon Jovi, Meat Loaf and Gary Moore.

Although they never quite made it during several bouts of activity, now the Brummies are back with Lee Small replacing Tony Mills, last seen with TNT.

Surveillance/Phenomena/Omega man Small comes from a bluesier place than his helium-voiced forerunner but has reigned in a past tendency to emulate Glenn Hughes. Musically and compositionally speaking, Shy have maintained the run of form instigated by the Mills-fronted Unfinished Business (2002) and Sunset And Vine (2005), offering slick choruses, impressive song structures and flashy solos, particularly from guitarist Steve Harris.

However, there are bound to be some who will miss Mills, despite the singer’s Marmite-like qualities.