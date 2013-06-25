Shining: One One One

That, according to the saxophone-wielding impresario himself Jørgen Munkeby, the colour of the album art for One One One is not orange but specifically ‘Pantone colour PMS 804’ probably gives you more of a clue than you realise as to what to expect from the follow-up to the groundbreaking Blackjazz album; whilst it might all seem comparatively straightforward, in truth it is anything but.

Certainly in direct comparison to Blackjazz – and especially its sort of follow-up, Live Blackjazz – One… on first listen appears more reined in, more direct and perhaps even less maniacally frenetic – there are certainly no spasmodic jazz freak-outs plunging into EBM depravity in the vein of The Madness And The Damage Done, and not a single track lasting more than five minutes.

In actuality what Munkeby and his insanely talented cohorts have accomplished is too fool you into thinking that One… is accessible while it actually remains more of a brainfuck than 90 per cent of all other music. From the thunderously rhythmic sax solo in The One Inside to the sort of riff Slipknot (yes, Slipknot) used to write that Paint The Sky Black is built around, this may just turn out to be their Black Album.