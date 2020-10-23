Sevendust's Blood & Stone is a sturdy slice of 21st Century rock

Sevendust: Blood & Stone deals Blood & Stone Amazon Prime £10.99 Sevendust Blood & stone CD... EMP UK £16.99 Low Stock Blood & Stone [VINYL] Amazon Prime £23.70 Sevendust Blood & stone LP... EMP UK £24.99

Many a band are described as ‘survivors’, but this Georgia quintet have overcome more adversity than most to make it to their quartercentury with the original line-up intact.

Near-bankruptcy, addiction and divorce have regularly threatened their existence. Which might be why this new studio album has a defiant air to it. Dying To Live and Blood From A Stone are epic volleys of blazing riffage, machine-gun drums and anthemic vocal swells, but elsewhere, they’re showing a few scars

Lajon Witherspoon’s ever-emotive vocals cut through most strikingly on the epic lament Nothing Left To See Here Anymore, full of weary anger tinged with a bruised despair.

Their take on Soundgarden’s The Day I Tried To Live might highlight unfavourably Sevendust’s relative lack of distinctive songwriting traits, but this album is still a very sturdy slab of 21st-century hard rock.