Sepultura - Machine Messiah album review

There have been occasions in recent times when Sepultura appeared to be coasting. But not here. Machine Messiah is easily their best record since Max Cavalera quit the band in 1996.

It’s impassioned and adventurous. Conceptually, it confronts the way we are all accepting the loss of our humanity, and does it by opening up the musical horizons.

So while there’s enough thrash and power metal to satisfy bestial tastes, there’s also considerable progressive affectations, owing much to Iron Maiden, Rush and even Yes. The instrumental Iceberg Dances is the most obvious showcase for experimentation, but throughout the 10 tracks there’s a great deal to admire about Sepultura. Andreas Kisser’s sparking guitar playing is augmented by Derrick Green’s soaring, barking vocals. And even when the riffs are raging, as on I Am The Enemy and Silent Violence, the band aren’t afraid to take left-field turns.

Overall this is a masterful modern metal album.