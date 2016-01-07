Sepultura / Evile / Dendera

DENDERA [5] are a pretty odd and rather jarring, mix of traditional, almost power, metal with thrash leanings. Sounding neither old school nor contemporary, they go by almost unnoticed.

EVILE [6] are much better a fit, but haven’t regained their former heights of the excitement. Tonight there are flashes of thrash brilliance, but the set is more characterised by the sort of tiredness that you’d never usually associate with them. Let’s hope it was just an off night. If for only their resoluteness to stay the course in their own way, the SEPULTURA [8] of 2015 deserve to be given the chance to celebrate 30 years of the name, if not the band, as so many associate it, per se.

Evile: what happened? (Image: © James Sharrock)

One of the greatest back catalogues in heavy music is explored to the fullest and while not so many would be especially excited by the inclusion of most of the Derrick Green-era material, there is no denying that he’s matured into an exceptional frontman while Andreas Kisser is still one of our great riff-makers.

When they smash out utter classics like Refuse/Resist, Ratamahatta, Dead Embryonic Cells or their excellent take on Motörhead’s Orgasmatron, you’d be a fool to deny they take some stopping. As the final burst of groove from Roots Bloody Roots sends the crowd into a frenzy, you’re reminded what a great band Sepultura still are.