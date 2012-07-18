Sendelica: The Satori In Elegance Of The Majestic Stonegazer

Ayear after the release of super-trippy The Pavilion Of Magic And The Trials Of The Seven Surviving Elohim, Welsh collective Sendelica are back with another hour of infectious space-rock. This time they’ve pushed their earlier dub influences to one side and opted for a heavier sound, with strong guitar melodies and a little Eastern influence, particularly apparent in the opening segment of Magical Ninin.

Divided into eight flowing tracks – with the lush, hypnotic Satori In Elegance taking over half of them – this long player stretches the band’s sound further than ever.

If previous albums have acknowledged influences from Velvet Underground and Captain Beefheart, then they now pay homage to early Pink Floyd with The Satori’s elongated laid-back instrumentals and even classic Hawkwind with their seriously crunchy riffs on closer The Majestic Stonegazer.

For the full audio/visual experience, keep an eye out for the limited edition DVD, featuring trippy videos for Journey To The Centre Of The Mind and The Satori In Elegance Part III, plus their Warholian, mind-expanding, 30-minute art movie When The Rising Apes Meet The Falling Angels.