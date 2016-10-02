Seeker album review – Loss

It’s clear that a new level of anger has been building up in this Texan noise crew since they released their last album, Unloved, some three years back.

Whatever the cause of their newfound rage, the result here is explosive and brilliantly vicious as the trio rip ferociously through the initial double blitzkrieg of Throat and Void to set the tone for this short but highly effective 25-minute assault of grinding nihilism, filth-laden crust and thrash-inspired attacks.

A more measured crawl that runs throughout the likes of Swallowed packs no less of a vicious punch, but helps to provide some semblance of breathing space, if not safety, amongst the barrage of grim vitriol that surrounds it as frontman Bryce Lucien continues to spit out at the world. The touches of subtlety and technicality that Seeker have shown in years past are all but absent here, but it’s of little matter by the time a creeping title track dirge brings Loss to a suitably downbeat close – particularly when the melee of hate served up is as bleakly terrorising and exciting as it is here.