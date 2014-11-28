Rolling Stones: From The Vault: Hampton Coliseum (Live In 1981)

When the Stones took off on their 1981 US tour, Tattoo You was their longest-reigning US chart-topping album and Start Me Up their last UK Top 10 hit single. The tour set new records for scale and profits, with December 18’s more intimate indoor show at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum broadcast as an early pay-per-view event.

Charging through a two-hour set weighted towards the more recent albums, the band (augmented by keyboardists Ian McLagan and Ian Stewart) were on cracking form, Jagger’s padded-shoulder US football top and aerobic cheer-leading presages 80s excesses, while Ronnie Wood’s manic eyes and shakiness betray his raging freebasing habit.

Meanwhile, recently cleaned-up Keith celebrates his 38th by euphorically feeling each stinging note and fire-spitting riff he rips from his Telecaster – which he uses to clobber a stage invader during Satisfaction. Mixed by Bob Clearmountain, this DVD is a prime addition to any Stones archive./o:p