Rob Zombie: Mondo Sex Head

Rob Zombie is a franchise. His movie and music output is awesome but the CD Mondo Sex Head, while perhaps an interesting experiment, might also be another sign that Zombie’s doing too much.

Currently in post-production on his new movie Lords Of Salem, the idea of turning high-profile DJs – including Korn’s Jonathan ‘J Devil’ Davis, Photek, the Bloody Beetroots, Drumcorps and Ki:Theory – loose on classic tracks is maybe a stopgap measure to keep his musical career on the boil while he readies the film for release.

Tracks from Thunder Kiss ’65 through Living Dead Girl to Burn, Dragula and Mars Needs Women all get the pulse-thud dancefloor treatment, but the result – despite recent collisions between metal and dub, and even a mega-volume – is tediously repetitive and unlikely to do it for Zombie’s metal-horror following.

Any consolation? Well, on the CD cover Mrs Sheri Moon Zombie again proves she has a world-class ass.