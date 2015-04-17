Rick Springfield: Stripped Down

For a man known best in the UK for the 1981 radio staple Jessie’s Girl, Rick Springfield is something of a polymath: pin-up, soap opera heartthrob (Dr Drake in General Hospital), novelist, TV actor (currently filming the second season of True Detective) and a Grammy-winning musician with 17 Top 40 hits in the US.

It’s more than enough life experience for this CD/DVD acoustic career retrospective that sees the still-chiselled Springfield running through some charming acoustic versions of the hits while sitting in the middle of his almost exclusively female audience, telling stories and delighting in their reaction to his every move.

“I love it when girls sing,” he yells as the timeless chorus of Jessie’s Girl rings out in several hundred middle-aged voices of people being transported back to their youth. I bet you do, Rick./o:p

BACK TO REVIEWS