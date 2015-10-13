Regarde Les Hommes Tomber: Exile

From Alcest to Blut Aus Nord to Aosoth and to The Great Old Ones, French black metal is slowly and surely making its way to the head of the class when it comes to interesting and experimental sounds.

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber may not be as well-known, but Exile will surely put them on the proverbial map. L’Exil leads into their second album with a gorgeous instrumental that continues an upwards sweep before A Sheep Among The Wolves takes sublime flight from its ending and Embrace The Flames bursts into life on dissonant guitars and drumbeats that barely take a moment’s rest.

RLHT aren’t breaking any rules or knocking down walls, but their black metal is solid, engaging and, at times, radiant.

The melody in Embrace… is truly beautiful and they counter it with harsh, raging vocals and doomy nuances. Exile ends on the epic The Incandescent March, a track that takes in their entire range and demands attention.