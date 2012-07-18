Redrocks: Cosmic Dream

in recent years, France has become a veritable playing ground for bands wanting to explore their more progressive side. Bands like Lazuli and Nemo have released illustrious offerings proving that the country isn’t the prog-free zone it once appeared. Despite being a work in progress, Redrocks’ debut EP Cosmic Dream is an ambient and ethereal affair, and the first step in carving their own musical identity.

Skunk kicks things off nicely, with its Lifeson-inspired understated riffs, and vocals so high they’d make Geddy Lee wince. The Rush influences are blindingly obvious, (notably on Backdoor), but Redrocks’ own blend of distorted vocals and meaty guitars assimilate the band’s own personality.

The title track is the EP’s crowning glory. With its spaced-out, atmospheric meanderings and supernatural keyboard twinklings, it’s an out-of-this-world musical experience. Much of the rest of the EP pales in comparison, with the exception of the Porcupine Tree-flavoured melodic hooks of Made of Sand.

Ultimately Cosmic Dream is a very apt title for this delightful and charming EP, and if this is the sound of France’s new wave of prog, then Vive La France, and vive la revolution!