Red Fang's Arrows is a barrage of barely controlled distortion and fuzzy riffage

Finished in December 2019 but only now getting released, Arrows is Red Fang’s rather belated follow-up to 2016’s Only Ghosts. However, despite the wait it all seems to be business as usual as the band go about doing pretty much whatever the hell they want without feeling like they have to satisfy anyone but themselves.

Beginning the record with the creepy two-minute bass dirge Take It Back is not an obvious move, but it suits Red Fang just fine before they blast into the super-crunchy Unreal Estate.

From the brutal doom of Days Collide to the more upbeat and hooky title track – this album’s Prehistoric Dog – this is loose and dirty stuff, with the vocals almost buried under a welter of barely controlled distortion and fuzzy riffage.

Red Fang might not take themselves too seriously, but thankfully Arrows rocks pleasingly hard indeed.