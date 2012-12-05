Reckless Love: Born To Break Your Heart EP

Reckless Love might be best known for their pretty, poster-boy frontman Olli Herman, but behind the visuals, the guy sure can sing, his soprano falsetto demonstrating that he was weaned on the wails of David Lee Roth.

Riding on the coattails of last year’s Animal Attraction, this eight-track ‘mini-album’ is a glorious palette of live and unplugged tunes from the band’s first two albums.

Mixed once again by producer Tim Palmer, the title track’s revved-up brand of sugar-coated 80s sleaze would have sounded great on MTV back in the day. Acoustic cuts (like Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back In Town) slip from party mode to Camp Rock singalong, while patchy live numbers fail to capture the magic that recently saw them secure a residency at London’s Barfly.

Make no mistake, these fresh-faced whippersnappers might have broken a fair few hearts already, but they’re doubtless destined to rock a million more.