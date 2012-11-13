Rabbits: Bites Rites

Oregon-based trio Rabbits once released a cassette tape sewn inside a toy rabbit, the sort of stunt usually reserved to noise artists – anyone remember Merzbow’s limited-to-one edition of Noisembryo that came in a Mercedes with the album sealed in the CD player?

Rabbits lean more towards noise rock, with hints of Butthole Surfers, Husker Dü (who are covered on the final track here) and even Sonic Youth.

Loud, dirty and sludgy, the band beat you around the head with their tunes in a musical bombardment, with riffs and lyrics proving pretty blunt and unrelenting. The unique approach of the latter is immediate from first number We And Zoo, which opens with the lines ‘We’re gonna take you to the zoo/Yeah that’s all I’m gonna do/We’ll take the animals and their places/We’ll throw our shit in their faces’ – at least that’s what it sounds like.

Primal, angry and well in the red, this hypnotic wall of noise is not for the faint-hearted but certainly has its moments, even if it occasionally feels a little two-dimensional.