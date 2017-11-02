Psychedelic Witchcraft - Sound Of The Wind album review

A band whose sound resonates perfectly with their name, Psychedelic Witchcraft are going to dazzle doom fans once more with their second studio album, Sound Of The Wind. The Florence-based four-piece rise above their peers thanks to the mesmerising, smokey snarl of Virginia Monti’s vocals and the blues/classic hard rock guitar of Jacopo Fallai, adding a sexy, wicked vibe to their occult lyrics. Between the two instrumental bookends, Maat and Horizons, Lords Of The War buries a classic blues riff still sporting ZZ Top’s beard hair underneath lithe grooves and witchy rallying cries, the title track is a sultry, intoxicated slumber, and Rising On The Edge is broadcast direct from Highway 666. Mastered by Ghost’s Brian Lucey, Sound… has new room to breathe, and its invocation of Sabbath, Led Zep and Jefferson Airplane will bewitch metallers and 70s nostalgics alike.

For fans of: Demon Lung, Blood Ceremony, Witch Mountain