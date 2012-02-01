Prog Round-up: March 2012

25 Yard Screamer: Until All Are One

Prog is full of whimsy and wuthering, correct? Not as far as Wales’ 25 Yard Screamer are concerned. Their music can best be described as Rush covering Marillion songs in the style of Black Sabbath. For sure there are moments of quiet reflection, but invariably they are torn asunder by Nick James’ tormented guitar. Previous album, 2007’s Cassandra, was a relatively subdued affair. Until All Are One is, by contrast, bleak and mysterious; the listening experience debilitating but ultimately richly rewarding. There are three huge, near-15 minute tracks – Jeremiah, Train and The Thirteenth Bell – but our advice is to break yourself in gently with abrasive instrumental Whorus or The Waiting Room, which is somehow both stark and wistful at the same time. The Cassandra character pops up again, as does some sad soul called William. Check out the lyrics: ‘Down below poor William is alone, lost among the songs that he calls home/Deep in thought he’s unaware that Cassandra dreams and hides upstairs.’ Hmm… less of a ghost story, more of a waking nightmare. (8⁄ 10 )

Rumplestiltskin: Black Magician

Rumplestiltskin were session-men put together by producer Shel Talmey with the aim of creating a rival to Led Zep. Unsurprisingly, Talmy’s project fell way short of the mark – as this, the band’s reissued second album from 1972, proves. Black Magician’s saving grace is Peter Lee Stirling, whose rich, sonorous voice is outstanding on sparse ballad I Am Alone. (5⁄ 10 )

Seven Steps To The Green Door: The?Book

This concept tells the tale of a deeply religious man who, upon being forced to enter several mysterious doorways, finds his faith challenged and ultimately destroyed. Combining the dark visions of Kafka with the baffling musical versatility of Zappa, you won’t find any tracks from this being played on Magic FM. (6⁄ 10 )

Vangough: Kingdom Of Ruin

Taking inspiration from classic prog acts such as ELP, King Crimson and Genesis, as well as modern-day artists Pain Of Salvation and Flower Kings, Oklahoma’s Vangough promise to ‘fill your ears with a violet sunrise of melodic madness’. Sadly the uncompromising nature of their music is at odds with the album’s setting: a cute fluffy rabbit kingdom, would you believe. (6⁄ 10 )

Sean Filkins: War And Peace And Other Short Stories