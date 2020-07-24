Primal Fear's Metal Commando: unashamedly brutish and balls-out

Primal Fear: Metal Commando deals Primal Fear - Metal Commando... Base.com £10.99 Metal Commando (CD) Amazon Prime £12.19 Metal Commando (Lim. Digipak... Amazon Prime £15.99 £14.02 Reduced Price Primal Fear Metal Commando CD... EMP UK £17.99 Show More Deals

With 12 albums of thunderous, none-more-classic heavy metal under their collective, studded cummerbund, you might forgive Primal Fear for running out of steam at this point.

Fortunately, Metal Commando noisily suggests that founders Ralf Scheepers (vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass) have been newly plugged into the old-school mainframe, via some of the strongest and most unashamedly balls-out anthems the Germans have written in years.

Always far grittier than the average Euro power-metal band, Primal Fear specialise in brutish, anthemic material like I Am Alive, Along Came The Devil and Raise Your Fists, all three of which are nailed-on future live favourites.

In contrast, 13-minute closer Infinity reveals progressive instincts and a knack for pummelling melodrama that Primal Fear would do well to explore further.