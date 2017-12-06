Pink Floyd - A Collection Of Great Dance Songs/Delicate Sound... album review

Released in 1981, A Collection Of Great Dance Songs (6⁄ 10 ) was castigated for its conceitedly humorous title which only served to make the band appear pompously remote; of course, we’re far too good to make dance music. It’s a strangely random collection; a couple of tracks from Meddle including One Of These Days, with its futuristic, wormhole synth interlude, a version of Money re-recorded due to licensing issues, as well as Another Brick In The Wall (Part II), which, ironically, is a dance song, though not a great one.

By 1988, Roger Waters had quit Pink Floyd and must have assumed as the creative mainstay that the band carrying on without him would be like The Police carrying on without Sting. However, despite the langour of David Gilmour, noodling towards a distant sunset, Pink Floyd continued to sell millions on the strength of their name.