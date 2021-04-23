Osibisa's New Dawn is pleasurable, infectious and colourised

Osibisa are a reminder of the length and endurance of the Black British musical inheritance.

Ghanian in origin, they formed in 1969 and have worked on and off as a fluid collective ever since, with keyboard player Robert Bailey now the only original member. But constant rejuvenation of their line-up has enabled Osibisa to remain fluid and eclectic.

New Dawn merges a range of styles, from the gruff 70s boogie of Adjuawa Aye (Go With The Flow) to the contemporary R&B juicy fruit of Dark Matter, featuring R&B vocalist Faye Jones.

In between they alight on highlife, Afrobeat, reggae and muscular funk in a casual yet meticulously practised manner that is never less than pleasurable, infectious and colourised.