Opium Warlords: We Meditate Under The Pussy In The Sky

Though most famous for his work in the now-defunct doom legends Reverend Bizarre, Albert Witchfinder has always been prolific, contributing to The Puritan, Spiritus Mortis and The Candles Burning Blue and others. Opium Warlords is one of the Finn’s more eccentric and personal projects – which is saying something – and sees him handling all instrumentation and vocals.

Opening with the five-minute Sxi-Meru – which features the sort of minimal guitar picking that will lead to bemused looks from most, but should interest fans of acts such as Earth – the album then launches into the curiously titled Slippy. Segueing from solemn organ work to frenzied and twitchy shots of aggression, before employing loose and lo-fi strumming, and finally getting a bit of doom under its nails, it employs an almost episodic songwriting style similar to Japan’s Sigh.

While the three remaining tracks are more consistent and could be comfortably labelled drone-doom, the record continues to exude character. Though it’s a self-indulgent work, it is one which surprisingly proves thoroughly engaging. That said, perhaps try before you buy.