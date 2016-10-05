Trending

Oozing Wound album review – Whatever Forever

Windy City jokers Oozing Wound show off some serious songwriting chops with new album

By Metal Hammer 

Asked to describe this, their third album, Zack Weil, guitarist and vocalist of Chicago based stoner-thrash trio Oozing Wound, replied: “Tipper Gore’s worst fears incarnate.

A horrifying concoction of apathy and malaise wrapped in a delectable sheet of hatred, drowned in a bath of contempt… Great for parties.” And who could argue – the grungy, slacker thrash of their debut, Retrash, and 2014’s pummelling Earth Suck, would start a party in trauma ward.

But focusing solely on the jokes, and the fact that they look like what would happened if Jeff Spicoli from Fast Times At Ridgemont High formed a band, is to ignore the blistering musicianship and songcraft that Whatever Forever -chucks out in spades. Diver erupts in a relentless, Mastodon-like charge of riffs before launching an epic, soaring solo that wouldn’t sound out of place on an Isis album. The winding, twisted Weather Tamer, too, lurches into alt-metal progressiveness, but it’s the cosmic, rapid-fire pelt of Deep Space that most gets the denim bristling.