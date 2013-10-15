Onslaught: VI

Although it’s amazing to contemplate the fact that veteran thrashers Onslaught are currently celebrating their 30th anniversary, there’s no sign of the Bristol bruisers slowing down. Since reforming in 2005 they’ve been making up for lost time with a vengeance, albums and live shows belying their years and even putting old-school Onslaught classics such as Power From Hell and The Force in the shade.

True to form, then, VI does not disappoint. Beyond its unimaginative title, it’s a collection of ferocious riff-fests that sees the band willing to both experiment (Children Of The Sand) and keep it simple and straightforward (Dead Man Walking) whilst ramping up the aggression (Chaos Is King, Slaughterize) to the max.

Although axe duo Nige Rockett and Andy Rosser-Davies excel themselves, special mention must go to vocalist Sy Keeler who turns in the most savage performance of his entire career. VI also marks the studio debut of drummer Mike Hourihan, who has undoubtedly given the band a major boost. Moving forward without losing sight of their past, the onslaught continues.