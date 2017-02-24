Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 1 album review

Nick Oliveri’s amusingly titled N.O. Hits At All Vol. 1 is an odds’n’sods compilation that tries to chronicle the last 25 years of the Kyuss, Dwarves and QOTSA legend’s musical life. It’s the first instalment in a planned series of releases featuring the best bits from the punk and metal journeyman’s many collaborations. A must-have for completists, this six-song-strong opening shot hits the mark more than it misses it and offers an intriguing, warts’n’all insight into the mind of the force of nature sometimes known as Rex Everything. Revenge, recorded with Winnebago Deal, is a furious blast of garage punk that deserves its second chance in the spotlight, while Lockdown, which sees Nick duel with Dutch rockers Komatsu, has a badass groove reminiscent of the old QOTSA classic Tension

Head and is the finest moment on this short but sweet collection.