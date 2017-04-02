Necroblood - Collapse Of The Human Race album review

Necroblood make no bones about their philosophy, both musical and spiritual. This is a dark, dirty and proudly invidious eruption of unholy noise, and a big rusty nail jabbed into the eye of those who would try to drag black and death metal into the realms of highbrow art. Seldom has any 21st-century band tapped so brilliantly into the deep well of Satanic fury that once routinely underpinned the death metal underground. From the jackhammer barrage of Through Limitless Abysses to the sprawling, malevolent splurge of The Omen, the Parisians’ debut is an exercise in total filth, delivered with unnerving levels of aggression and a production that, while grubby as fuck, is also clear and punchy enough to make clear that this is a heavy metal record first and foremost. Some may spot shades of Immolation and Archgoat, but Necroblood are a distinctive and idiosyncratic force to be reckoned with. Hail Satan, damn you.