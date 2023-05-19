Neal Schon's live celebration of Journey: supremely musicianly and surprisingly rough-and-ready

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

All hail the return of The Fabulous Baker Boys (AOR division): Neal Scone and Bread Rolie, otherwise known as Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie, founding members of Journey way back in 1973.

This epic three-CD set immortalises a February 2018 benefit show that raised funds for the city’s North Bay area that had been ravaged by wildfires. Guitarist Schon assembled a one-off troupe of Journey alumni for the show (including keyboard player/vocalist Rolie, natch), and the results are both supremely musicianly and surprisingly rough-and-ready.

With Schon in full-on guitar-hero mode and an eclectic setlist (including Kohoutek, an instrumental throwback to Journey’s jazz-rock roots), this is about as glossy as a piece of scuffed carpet – and all the better for it.

No Jonathan Cain, who was down the cake shop at the time.