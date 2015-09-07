Muddy Waters And Friends: Soundstage - Blues Summit In Chicago 1974

In July 1974, the first episode of what would become the long-running Soundstage TV concert series featured the legendary Muddy Waters as the first in a decades-long run of talented performers to appear.

Muddy brought an entourage of friends with him, including Koko Taylor, Junior Wells, Michael Bloomfield, Johnny Winter, Willie Dixon and Nick Gravenites, among others.

The DVD release of that inaugural Soundstage episode does not disappoint. Waters offers a sizzling take on Long Distance Call with harpist Wells and guitarist Bloomfield, while Gravenites and Wells tear it up on Messin’ With The Kid. Waters’ signature Mannish Boy offers a guitar duel between Winter and Bloomfield; Taylor and Dixon duet on Wang Dang Doodle with guitarist Phil Guy; and Waters’ Got My Mojo Workin’ gets the crowd on its feet. Ten solid performances for the old-school Chicago blues fan.