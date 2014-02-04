Morgue Orgy: The Last Man On Earth

While you might not immediately be sending your mum out to buy this record for your birthday, Birmingham’s Morgue Orgy have certainly delivered the gory goods with their debut full-length.

That their melodeath vibe is seasoned with a solid dollop of humour – there is a song on here about Last Of The Summer Wine – will lead to plenty of comparisons with The Black Dahlia Murder, but there are hints of Carcass and Cattle Decapitation ladled into the mix for good measure.

Deft flecks of atmospheric synth bring a depth of flavour to proceedings, too, and lend tracks like Phantasms Of March a beguiling horror-movie air. Elsewhere, there’s oodles of power on show when the Orgy build up a head of steam and simply clobber you over the bonce with their riffs. The title track, for example, resolutely refuses to let up as it batters your eardrums into a bloody submission.

All of this makes The Last Man On Earth an impressively potent offering from a band who are already developing into a distinct and compelling prospect.