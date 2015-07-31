Morgan Agren: Batterie Deluxe

The very notion of a drummer inching towards the front of the stage and taking control should send shivers down the spine of any sane music fan. But then Morgan Ågren is plainly not like other drummers.

There’s a fractured vibe to these songs, their creator’s devotion to insistent, defining pulse providing the only consistent link to sanity or, indeed, music as we know it. Shades of Aphex Twin and Orbital permeate the more digitally inclined moments (Yläjärvi, Alap Klav), and dub undercurrents ensure that the grooves of Mamadou sound like a warped tribute to Fela Kuti. A fascinating and unique bolt from the percussive blue.