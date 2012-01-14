Trending

Mitch Malloy: II

Great hair, great teeth, even better songs.

Following the example of Chickenfoot, who ridiculously named their second album III, Mitch Malloy believes his fifth studio solo album is the spiritual heir to a self-titled major-label debut from 1982, hence its title.

With the help of a flotilla of guest stars including Leppard’s Phil Collen and Danger Danger’s Bruno Ravel, the North Dakota-born pretty boy singer/guitarist has returned to his roots emphatically following a dalliance with country rock.

Despite a tendency to sound a bit too shrill on stage, the strength and pleasantness of Malloy’s voice are so emphatic that it’s no wonder Van Halen once considered him as a replacement for Sammy Hagar.

With scarcely a substandard track here – Falling To Pieces, On And On and the power ballad Take It All are strongly recommended – II is a prime slice of radio-rock.