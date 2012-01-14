Mitch Malloy: II

Following the example of Chickenfoot, who ridiculously named their second album III, Mitch Malloy believes his fifth studio solo album is the spiritual heir to a self-titled major-label debut from 1982, hence its title.

With the help of a flotilla of guest stars including Leppard’s Phil Collen and Danger Danger’s Bruno Ravel, the North Dakota-born pretty boy singer/guitarist has returned to his roots emphatically following a dalliance with country rock.

Despite a tendency to sound a bit too shrill on stage, the strength and pleasantness of Malloy’s voice are so emphatic that it’s no wonder Van Halen once considered him as a replacement for Sammy Hagar.

With scarcely a substandard track here – Falling To Pieces, On And On and the power ballad Take It All are strongly recommended – II is a prime slice of radio-rock.