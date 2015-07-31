Mike 3rd: The War Is Not Over

Even without pressing play, the prog credentials of Mike 3rd’s new album are pretty palpable. The War Is Not Over (cut to tape only seven months after the release of the musician/ producer’s debut record) is a 21-track tribute to those who have perished in conflict over the last century.

Tellingly, the final track is titled Peace, and the last word goes to a clip of John Lennon. “I think we’re being run by maniacs for maniacal ends,” he says. War – what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, apart from inspiring this immersive, though-provoking album, it seems.