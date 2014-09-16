Meshuggah: The Ophidian Trek

Recorded during their 2013 tour of the same name, The Ophidian Trek live DVD/CD set commemorates Meshuggah’s 25th anniversary and sees the critically acclaimed Swedes in celebratory form.

Filmed by photographer Anthony Dubois, the hour-and-a-half-long release is a treat for both the eyes and ears and their director has captured the quintet in all of their primal glory. Partly recorded with a small camera attached to a crash helmet in order to give a proper, fan’s view of the Meshuggah live show, there are some great, up-close-and-personal shots of the crowd collectively losing their minds in the pit, while also giving themselves whiplash during the likes of The Hunt That Finds You First. The footage filmed at Wacken is equally as exciting too, and watching thousands of people headbang en masse to the now classic Rational Gaze is a thrilling experience and a timely reminder of just how far the band has come. Serving as an excellent companion for 2010’s Alive DVD and also as something of an anniversary present for Meshuggah’s fans, The Ophidian Trek is a must-buy for both diehards and newcomers alike.

Via Nuclear Blast