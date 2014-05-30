Maryland Deathfest XII: Sunday 25th May

Ominous, distorted drones send seismic rumbles across Baltimore as the midday sun beats down with solar aggression; the final day has commenced at the Edison Lot with a tripartite of soul crushing heaviness from Windhand, Bongripper and Graves At Sea. And if that wasn’t enough to pummel the brave, bruised and battered Deathfest-ers, Misery Index (8) was up next. “Are you ready!” roars frontman Jason Netherton before the local deathmachine explode into a merciless set of ear-splittingly abrasive grind, death and hardcore. Impressive and gargantuan, the band shows no remorse and the mosh pit no lack of action.