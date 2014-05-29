Maryland Deathfest XII: Saturday 24th May

With the Edison Lot’s sound issues seemingly resolved, Kiwi antichrist hammer-fist Diocletian (8) crush the early-birds and foolishly brave alike with their unrelenting black/death attack. The Swedish chug ’n’ filth of Entrails (7) follows and represents Swedish death sound nearly as well as Washington state’s consistently high octane Black Breath (9) over at the Soundstage — the stronghold of all things crust, grind and ‘core. The first performance to qualify for the coveted 'Most Energetic Circle Pit' alongside a sure success in the 'Best Headbanging' category, Black Breath’s expertise in performing hardcore-infused death metal live is well received by the diverse afternoon crowd.