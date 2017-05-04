Mantar and Solleme at The Black Heart, London - live review

Slow-burning sludge is openers SOLLEME’s [6] manifesto, but while they are certainly ones to watch, there’s a hint of nerves about them which takes the edge off their fire. DEATHRITE [7] start off shakily with sound problems marring the opening moments, but the Germans soon hit their stride with their brand of death metal sitting firmly on the crustier side and punching the energy up a notch. MANTAR [8] take to the stage to roars of approval and while frontman Hanno twists his body into ever-increasing contortions, the drums and guitar pull together to create massive sounds and rhythms. Cross The Cross is incredibly powerful and the crowd agrees aggressively, with small pockets of people losing their minds and throwing their bodies into the beats. Mantar’s approach is simple yet destructive and with Era Borealis a groove is locked in that takes hold and doesn’t let up for the duration. The chanted chorus is thrown back at the band and the appreciation is all too visible.