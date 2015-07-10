Live: The Moody Blues

Early during the second half of this show, The Moody Blues deal their trump card.

Graeme Edge steps from behind his drum kit and takes centre stage to sing Higher And Higher, in the process cheekily interacting with playful multi-instrumentalist Norda Mullen and taking the piss out of his age (74). With one stroke, the performance goes from being simply impressive to utterly electrifying, as John Lodge and Justin Hayward positively react to Edge’s energy and humour.

They then blaze through I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band), before Edge recites the poem Late Lament that leads into a stirring Nights In White Satin. The crowd are then on their feet for the climactic Question and the inevitable encore of Ride My See-Saw.

But what had gone before this thrilling climax also shouldn’t be forgotten. The first of two sets opens with the unmistakable Gemini Dreams, building through the iconic The Voice and Steppin’ In A Slide Zone to the anthemic I Know You’re Out There Somewhere. The second set begins with Wildest Dreams and Isn’t Life Strange before Edge takes over.

Every song is played with a freshness that belies the Moodies’ veteran stature. A momentous night.