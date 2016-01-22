Live: Stereophonics

Considering the location, the time of year and a Number One album in the back pocket, for the first 20 minutes or so, it’s a curiously flat and un-energised incarnation of Stereophonics that greets the well-up-for-it throng.

The subtle menace of Mr Writer still bares its teeth, and though perhaps sitting uneasily next to the breezier elements of Have A Nice Day and Pick A Part That’s New, in truth that’s the band’s strength: sewing together the intimate and grandiose with an anthemic melodic thread.

The sheer quantity of killer singles is also evidenced over a full set, peaking with raucous set-closer Dakota. Job done.