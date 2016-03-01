Latitudes: Old Sunlight

Latitudes have been refining their sound since their debut hit in 2009 and after numerious lineup shifts.

Old Sunlight is the culmination of a lot of hard work creating a record that speaks from the heart, despite being mostly instrumental. Ordalian is a huge opening that counters dissonant riffs against sweeping melodies and crunched down guitars. Body Within A Body shows a different side to the Hertfordshire band, unleashing Adam Symonds’ ethereal vocal as a beautiful antidote to the crushing weight of the previous composition.

In Adam the band have an edge, but they don’t overuse the voice and instead only utilise him where necessary, and when the vocal breaks free of the sound, the effect is all the more euphoric.

Old Sunlight moves in considered steps, each section flowing seamlessly into the next and the harder moments creating an atmosphere of impending doom while the more uplifting passages instil hope – with In Rushes Bound being a delirious combination of the two sides of Latitudes. This chapter in their career will surely see them take flight.