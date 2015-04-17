Laibach: Spectre Digital Deluxe

Released last year, Laibach’s first album in almost a decade was a welcome reminder that these veteran Slovenian art-punk provocateurs were combining totalitarian kitsch and croaky-voiced Dystopian doomtronica long before Rammstein took their sound to a stadium level.

This reissue features a disc of remixes plus half a dozen extra tracks. The cream of the new material includes the Anglo-French torture-porn electro stomper Love On The Beat and See That My Grave Is Kept Clean, which sounds like Nick Cave attempting a jaunty Euro-pop hit.

The remix CD Spectremix, also sold separately, is too heavy on tastefully polished armchair techno. That said, iTurk’s version of Koran shimmers along on an infectiously upbeat trance groove, while Konstantin Sibold’s remake of We Are Millions And Millions Are One has an alluringly prickly post-punk electro feel./o:p