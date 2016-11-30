Kyy – Beyond Flesh - Beyond Matter - Beyond Death album review

Taking their name from the Finnish word for ‘viper’, black metal quintet Kyy have, since 2013, created forceful, brutal black metal that’s poisonous and dark to the core.

One year after the release of their Travesty Of Light EP, the vipers have returned to deliver a full-length explosion of Satanic, esoteric and blood-stained tracks. They’ve managed to push the bar even further while keeping true to their original sound, merging different elements of rock’n’roll and thrash into their uncompromising black metal assault. But whilst being brutal, forceful and black metal in essence, the album is still lacking in execution, as if Kyy have combined too many influences and elements into far too little space. There is a lot of potential, but it seems as though Kyy are still finding themselves – and should try to do so instead of diving into the chaos that is everything else. Still, Beyond Flesh… is a good addition to the black metal night sky, with dark riffs, decent shredding and poisonous vocals.