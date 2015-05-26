Klone: Here Comes The Sun

Klone 2015 are a very different animal to the Meshuggah-like metal troupe that saw their first album released some 12 years ago. Never ones to want to settle with one particular sound, the progressive French rockers have always been changing through each release, until very little, if any, of their early sound remains.

Here Comes The Sun may just be the culmination of that progression. Now devoid of any real hint of metal, the quintet rely instead on their use of clean, shimmering guitarwork throughout the entirety of the album’s 10 tracks to conjure up something altogether more beautifully ethereal and haunting.

It’s frontman Yann Ligner that’s the undoubted star of the show here, though, and his impressive vocal delivery sits attheverycoreofitallashe walks a perfectly balanced line between fragility and strength that’s both melancholic yet hopeful. Even at his quietest and most emotional he never lacks controlled power.

Mature and measured in approach, this is undoubtedly Klone’s finest release to date./o:p