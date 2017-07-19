Kiss - Kissworld – The Very Best Of Kiss album review

Since 1973, Kiss have sold more than 100 million albums and toured the world several times over, largely on the strengths of their first six records. Sure, they have continued to release new material (the most recent album being 2012’s Monster), yet the world’s appetite for new Kiss music is clearly diminishing. Neither Monster nor its predecessor, 2009’s Sonic Boom, earned gold certification in the US and it’s been 30 years since a new album has gone platinum. Still, their output since 1979 has yielded a fair number of hits and it’s on these latter years that Kissworld sets its sights. Tracks like the titular cut from 1983’s Lick It Up, God Gave Rock And Roll To You II, from 1992’s Revenge, and Heaven’s On Fire, from 1984’s Animalize, take aim at the band’s younger fans, whose entry points to Kiss were those albums from the 80s and 90s. Also included are setlist staples like Rock And Roll All Night, Love Gun and Detroit Rock City. While the material is strong, Kissworld is barren of any extras, rarities or remixes, which renders it exceedingly difficult not to view it with head-shaking cynicism. If you’re new to Kiss, pick up Double Platinum instead, and if you’re already a fan, there’s nothing here for you.