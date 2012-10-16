Kamikaze Kings: The Law

A good joke is one that gets less funny each time you hear it until it becomes so bad it’s good. This goes some way to explaining the continued existence of Steel Panther and the appeal of Kamikaze Kings.

In fact, imagine Panther but with more make-up, more leather but fewer clothes and you’ve a close approximation of these Germans: the difference being, though, that while Steel Panther write parodies with more innuendo than a Carry On film, Kamikaze Kings thrust out the sort of lead-bollock-heavy, AC/DC-indebted punk’n’roll that wouldn’t sound unusual were it being spurted out by Turbonegro (most notably during the groin-grabbingly danceable thunder of Just Dance and the demented twist’n’shout of Boneshaker Boogie) or Dutch rockers Peter Pan Speedrock (Saturday Night Hero especially).

Part of you will hate yourself for liking it, but the other part will be in the loos doing poppers, having too much fun to care.