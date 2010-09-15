Kamelot: Poetry For The Poisoned

On first listen, this album comes across as what might have happened

Then on a second listen, you realise that there are a few melodies going on, and some of the musicianship is quite nifty.

But a third listen betrays the fact that Kamelot are out of their depth. A decent enough power metal band for two decades, they really don’t have what it takes to move into the more esoteric and demanding area of progressive metal.

Just being to play a lot of notes together, and having guests like Jon Oliva, doesn’t suddenly make you the natural successors to Cynic.

A wasted effort.