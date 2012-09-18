Just Like Vinyl: Black Mass

Formed by Fall Of Troy mainman Thomas Erak, Just Like Vinyl began life back in 2010, the same year FOT split. The same year saw the release of the band’s debut album but all but the most avid FOT fans are likely to have overlooked that rather low-key release – a fate unlikely to befall this notably more ambitious follow-up.

Of course, Erak has made a name for himself for his fret-bothering antics and that virtuoso streak is present here, but the technical and progressive flourishes are now frequently tempered by big rock riffs. Their press release mentions Nirvana, QOTSA and Led Zeppelin, and that pretty much rings true.

Casting its net fairly wide in terms of its influences, Black Mass proves undeniably explosive, dynamic and varied listen, though occasionally the playful songs perhaps try to be a bit too clever, and end up sounding a little twee.