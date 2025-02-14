“A classic style of hopeful, melancholy which will pleasantly trigger Moody Blues fans”: John Lodge’s Love Conquers All EP

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Led by the Christmas-adjacent close-to-title track single, five-track EP Love Conquers All from 81-year-old Moody Blues bassist/singer John Lodge is a relaxing analogue act of limbering up as he recovers from a stroke and prepares for his onstage return.

With guests including Yes singer Jon Davison (Lodge’s son-in-law), Geoff Downes and guitarist Dave Colquhoun, it’s not trying to do anything remotely modern, but is comfortable in its mastery of a classic style of light, ultimately hopeful, melancholy.

The gentle instrumental Sunset Over Cocohatchee Bay invites the listener in before the shuffling, soft- touch reggae of Love Will Conquer All celebrates Lodge’s recuperation.

The Sun Will Shine, a tranquil ballad, again praises the power of positive thinking; and phrases like ‘lost in your own illusion’ will pleasantly trigger Moodies fans.

In These Crazy Times – seemingly written during Covid – urges combatting isolation, and the closing Whispering Angels builds from a stately pace to a killer bend-those-strings guitar solo blowout.

Lodge is in good voice throughout, and while this isn’t going to conquer any new worlds, its innate mellow glow warms the cockles.

Love Conquers All is on sale now via Keeping The Faith.