“Even at their most blistering there’s a blazing technicality to everything they do”: Jinjer’s virtuosic Duél is not for the faint-hearted

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Jinjer have never been a band for the faint of heart. Their eclectic and progressive tendencies seemed to reach a peak on 2019’s Macro but even then they had a ferocious sense of propulsion at their core.

2021’s Wallflowers was a hulking follow-up and now Duél builds on that sense of barely-checked aggression. There’s good reason, given what has happened to the Ukrainian band’s homeland in that time.

There’s a sense of distilled anger on a track such as Rogue. Vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk rages at an unnamed – but identifiable – despot as the band whip up a maelstrom around her. But even at their most blistering there’s a blazing technicality to everything they do.

JINJER - Duél (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

The prog metal touches might be partly hidden beneath the heaviness but they shine through in the quirky guitar phrasings and djent-flavoured polyrhythms. Eugene Abdukhanov is a beast on the bass and it’s always a joy when his fluid phrases bubble to the surface.

Not everything is played with the throttle to the floor: Tumbleweed and Kafka throw a little more light and shade. But this is an album for those who can take a burst of extremity with their virtuosic musicianship.

Duél is on sale now via Napalm.