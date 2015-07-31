Jim Johnston: After All The Wishing...

Let’s be honest, Jim Johnston isn’t exactly the most rock star or artistically mystic of names – it sounds more like the guy who’s coming to check your boiler next week. But we know better than to judge a book by its cover in these parts, don’t we?

Prog fans will get their jollies from the kaleidoscope of notes, progressions and atypical solos, while the vocal delivery and spunky attack aren’t too dissimilar from Knifeworld. Oh, and look out for the intermittent spoken- word storytelling from writer Damien Moran that binds the whole piece together and gives it yet another nudge into art rock territory.